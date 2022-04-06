Pupils at a village primary school received a visit from a special guest.

The Duchess of Rutland visited pupils at Marston Thorold's Charity Church of England Primary School.

Duchess Emma Manners hosted a collective workshop, where she taught the children about life as a Duchess and Belvoir Castle.

The Duchess talking to the school pupils during her visit (55900996)

After this, she visited the Jupiter Class for a question and answer, where the children used their research about Belvoir Castle to answer a range of questions and delve into the castle's history.

The Duchess then worked alongside staff and pupils to help design the school's new local history unit, all about Belvour Castle, which they will begin next term.

Head of school, Amy Critchley, said: "It was such a fantastic opportunity to hear first-hand about the interesting history of the castle and be able to plan work for our children that has real meaning and relevance to our local area.

"Children from St Sebastian’s Primary School, our federated school, joined us via Zoom for our planning session with Duchess to help us share the learning opportunity across both schools.

"Both schools look forward to visiting the castle in the coming months."

The Duchess wanted to support the schools learning about local history, and pupils told her what they had learnt about her home.