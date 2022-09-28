As a young girl, she thought she was destined to be a farmer’s wife, but after she fell in love with a Duke, Emma Manners became the Duchess of Rutland, and her life changed forever.

In this week’s big interview, we speak to the Duchess of Rutland, following the publication of her autobiography.

In her new book, ‘The Accidental Duchess’, she looks back on her life as a Duchess whilst living in Belvoir Castle and gives readers an insight into “the role of women and what we do behind the scenes in the 21st century in private heritage".

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620008)

What was the inspiration behind ‘The Accidental Duchess’ and how did you find writing it?

It wasn’t really my idea. I was approached by the publisher and they said we think you have quite an interesting story and I said I don’t really think I have an interesting story and they said well, we think you have, so that’s how it happened. I wasn’t looking to write a book at all.

The front cover of 'The Accidental Duchess'. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620300)

I had to dip into my memory bank and unlock lots of good and bad memories and the past. It’s a very cathartic process. I found at times it made me emotional and happy and sad. So all the emotions came flooding through.

It makes you look at your life and look back and recount your life. It makes you think gosh, was that really me?

What is the life of a Duchess like and what was it like adapting to that lifestyle?

I think that’s really what the book is about. The reality is you're doing your best to keep heritage alive and vibrant in the 21st century, together with bringing up a family, and juggling all the ups and downs of family life and making it work.

It’s very much still aligned with its community and I think that’s key.

The Duchess of Rutland when she was younger, as seen in the book. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620261)

What is life like living in Belvoir Castle?

Living in private heritage that is open to the public, you have a partnership with people because you share your home with whoever comes round. The reality is it's a real job and it’s not a castle where you live in on your own.

We have our offices here and we have enormous security for the castle. I think it’s every little girl's dream living in a castle, that’s why it’s wonderful seeing families and children coming.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620029)

That is one of the reasons why we decided to put in the adventure playground which is a castle itself and that’s opening in October for half term. So many children come and we want them to come and enjoy their own fairytale castle.

Then we have of course at Christmas another castle fairytale story with Cinderella at the castle. So all the time, you are igniting people's imagination and bringing the castle alive.

I think one of the things I’m proudest of is the Engine Yard. One of the planning men from Melton Borough Council said it was an enormous achievement to have done that and make it a retail village below the castle.

As you and your husband still both live within the castle grounds, how do the two of you make this work?

We’re the best of friends and we love the journey of each other's lives. If you saw us, you would think there was nothing different to any other marriages.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland with former husband 11th Duke of Rutland, David Manners, a picture featured in the book. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620154)

The Duke and Duchess on their wedding day. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620178)

There’s no animosity or hard feelings whatsoever. We just get on really well.

What is next for Belvoir Castle?

We’re also doing a light spectacular in the February half-term. I’ve got all my stock in my Duchess’s gallery.

We’ve got Christmas fairs every weekend at the Engine Yard. We’ve also got free parking for the Engine Yard so people can come and park for free which has been widely reported.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland. Photo courtesy of Midas PR. (59620034)

Also, there are really lovely Autumn walks around the grounds. All of the trees at the moment are just changing now and it really is lovely.

Following the death of the Queen and the new reign of King Charles III, what are your thoughts on the new era of the monarchy?

I think King Charles III is going to be the most unbelievable monarch and carry on the tradition of his mother with empathy and devotion just as she did before.

I am very excited for the reign of King Charles III.

Finally, why should people read your book?

I hope it gives people an insight into the role of women and what we do behind the scenes in the 21st century in private heritage. More than just about me, I hope it shines a light on women's roles in private heritage and I hope it’s uplifting and helps people overcome whatever is in their path and journey.

They could get some inspiration from some of the things in the book. We can often dwell on negative things and my belief is we have to look forward always and keep positive.

The Accidental Duchess is available to buy on the Belvoir Castle website at www.belvoircastle.com/castle-duke-and-duchess-of-rutland-books/.

The book costs £22.