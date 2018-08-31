A luxury fashion store celebrating Great British brands is the latest venue to open at the £2.5 million Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle.

The Duchess’ Gallery, which opens this coming Sunday at the yard’s official launch, will stock a range of British fashion brands handpicked by the Duchess of Rutland herself.

They include Really Wild Clothing and House of Lucan, as well as designer jewellery brand Van Peterson and Northampton-based shoemaker It’s Got Soul.

Belvoir Castle CEO, The Duchess of Rutland, said: “As a fashion lover, I am very excited to launch The Duchess’s Gallery at the Engine Yard. It will be a destination that showcases the creativity of British brands, something that I am passionate about.

“The Gallery will be spread over three floors displaying the latest fashion and country clothing which I have personally curated.”

The Duchess’s Gallery will also host fashion shows and themed evenings over the Autumn/Winter 2018 season.

Earlier this week, the Fuel Tank cafe opened.

With interiors personally designed by Her Grace the Duchess of Rutland, the café serves locally-sourced deli food, cakes, alongside tipples of beer, wine and prosecco.

Her Grace added: “The café is, as its name suggests, at the heart of the Engine Yard and will provide ‘fuel’ for visitors who have enjoyed exploring the castle grounds. Our menu will change daily, and there is plenty more to look forward to, including foodie talks, cookery demonstrations, themed dinners and floristry workshops.

“The whole Belvoir family has been involved in this project, which makes it very personal, and we hope it will become a much-loved destination, known for its superb service, excellent local food and stunning views.”

Sunday’s official launch will feature a VIP appearance by actress Liz Hurley.

Existing outlets including the Idle Mole plant centre, chocolatier Cocoa Amore, premium coffee supplier Cherizena, Crafts4Kids, butcher and farm shop the Country Victualler, plus the newly-opened Fuel Tank cafe, all report a great reception from the public since they opened over the last few weeks.