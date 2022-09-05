The Duchess of Rutland reveals the reality of living in a castle in her new autobiography.

Emma Watkins, the Duchess of Rutland, is releasing The Accidental Duchess on September 15.

She was the daughter of a Welsh farmer and she imagined her future as the wife of a younger version of her father.

Emma Watkins, the Duchess of Rutland. Credit: Midas PR (59094369)

But, then she fell in love with David Manners, who she had no idea was the heir to one of the most senior hereditary titles in the land.

After David succeeded his father, Emma became the chatelaine of Belvoir Castle, the ancestral home of the Dukes of Rutland and her life changed forever.

The Duchess faced a daunting responsibility as she had to cope with five boisterous children, while faced with a vast estate in desperate need of modernisation and staff who wanted nothing to change.

The new autobiography by the Duchess of Rutland. (59100047)

However, with the help and advice from Deborah Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, she talks about how she met each challenge with optimism and gusto, including scaling the castle roof in a storm to unclog a flooding gutter, being caught in her nightdress by mesmerised Texan tourists and disguising herself as a cleaner to watch the filming of The Crown.

The Accidental Duchess will be available to buy from Thursday, September 15, for £12.99.