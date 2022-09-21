The Duchess of Rutland will be signing copies of her new autobiography.

Belvoir Castle is hosting a special book signing this month as the Duchess of Rutland unveils her new autobiography The Accidental Duchess.

Life in a castle isn’t always a fairytale, as the Duchess of Rutland illustrates in her new autobiography, which is now available to purchase from major bookstores, online and at the Belvoir Castle shop.

The Duchess of Rutland. Credit Rachael Connerton Photography (59468698)

The Accidental Duchess, published by Macmillan, offers a real-life account of the ups and downs of running Belvoir Castle with its 356 rooms and 16,000 areas as a private heritage business.

The autobiography also gives readers an insight into life as a Duchess - from her beginnings as Emma Watkins, the pony-mad daughter of a Welsh farmer - through to her love affair with David Manners, heir to one of the most senior hereditary titles in the land.

When David succeeded his father, Emma became the chatelaine of Belvoir Castle, ancestral home of the Dukes of Rutland.

The Accidental Duchess is out now. (59468712)

The Accidental Duchess is billed as something that will appeal to everyone who has visited a stately home and wondered what it would be like to live there.

The Duchess of Rutland herself will be signing copies of her book in the Elizabeth Saloon at Belvoir Castle on Saturday September 24 from 11.00am until 1.00pm (Castle Opening Ticket required) and at the Duchess Gallery at The Engine Yard on Wednesday September 28 from 11.00am until 1.00pm.