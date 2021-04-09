Buckingham Palace has announced the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99.

Prince Philip had been admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday, February 16 as a "precautionary measure" but fears for his health.

HRH had received his Covid-19 vaccination, along with HM The Queen, in January.

The couple, who had been married 73 years, spent much of the pandemic isolating at Windsor Castle.

The Duke had previously spent four nights in hospital in December before being discharged on Christmas Eve.

In 2017 he retired from public duties and transferred his role of colonel-in-chief of The Rifles in a ceremony in Windsor to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, last July.