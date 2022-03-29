Fen-Bay, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of industrial doors and loading bays, has been bought by a German company.

Based in Welbourn, Fen-Bay will now form part of investment company Hörmann, following the recent sale helped by Grantham-based chartered accountants Duncan & Toplis.

It’s a pivotal move that will see the company benefit from ongoing investment across its group.

Fen-Bay, Lincolnshire (55753760)

Founded in 1992, Fen-Bay Services Ltd has grown to become one of the leading providers of loading bay equipment, industrial doors, gates and security barriers throughout the UK and Europe.

The group employs 150 staff which includes 100 full-time engineers to fulfil its 24/7 nationwide operation.

Hörmann UK is part of the Hörmann Group, Europe’s leading supplier of doors, frames and operators.

Damon Brain, Director of Duncan & Toplis (55753848)

Carl Sedlan, managing director of the Fen-Bay Group said: “We already have extensive experience of Hörmann and its strong family values, which resonated strongly with our management team. Everyone is genuinely excited by the opportunities moving forward and becoming part of such a well-known and respected group.

“I’d like to thank Duncan & Toplis for its support over the last few months - we couldn’t have done it without the team’s input and hard work.”

Wolfgang Gorner, Managing Director of Hörmann UK said: “We are delighted to welcome the Fen-Bay Group to the Hörmann family. We see this as a natural fit and a key part of our drive to increase our footprint in the industrial and service sectors. The Fen-Bay Group with its excellent brand, reputation and nationwide coverage will complement our existing operations, but will allow us to compete even more so in these areas.”

Horman (55753830)

The sale of the company was overseen by Duncan & Toplis which provides services to over 12,000 businesses and individuals and employs over 400 people in the East Midlands. Its team had already served the owner of Fen-Bay group for many years on a number of business matters making them a natural choice to help negotiate the finer details of the sale process and provide the necessary tax advice and financial planning.

Damon Brain, Director of Duncan & Toplis said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Fen-Bay and Hörmann on this sale. Fen-Bay is a renowned and respected company based in our region and we’re pleased to have played a role in helping to secure its future with a committed investor that can support its continued growth and success.”