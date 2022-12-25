Dunelm in Grantham has delivered some joy this Christmas and wants to thank the community for their help.

The shop has been collecting gifts from the community to donate to charity as part of its 'Delivering Joy' campaign.

The Grantham branch of Dunelm will be donating the gifts to Grantham Foodbank, the Newton House Care Home and the Beacon Children's Centre in Sandon Close.

Rebekah Barnes, team leader and head community representative at Dunelm in Grantham, said: "With the current economical climate, we have encouraged people to make or donate unused items as well as buy new items as gifts.

"We have just received all of the presents back from members of our community who took a tag with over 400 gifts returned.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took a tag this year and gave a gift for a member of our community.

"The generosity we have seen throughout this time has been absolutely astounding!"