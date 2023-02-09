Dunelm is offering an exciting opportunity to small independent businesses in the area.

The Grantham Dunelm store, located on London Road, is offering independent businesses the opportunity to set up a stall in the store on Saturdays.

On the Dunelm Grantham Community Support Facebook group, a post said: "We're offering the opportunity to set up your own mini stall in our store on a Saturday to help you promote and sell your products and services!

The Dunelm store in London Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps (62346402)

"We just want to help our local community where we can and bring local business to you."

If any businesses are interested, they can get in touch with the store on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/553531378639097/.

For those interested, the store is asking for a £5 donation which will be donated to Mind, a mental health charity which the store supports.