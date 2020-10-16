Two women completed a half marathon to raise money for the National Deaf Children’s Society on Sunday October 4.

Harriet Tiplady, from Barkestone-le-Vale, was joined by Karen Dales, from Tollerton in Nottinghamshire, for the 13.1-mile run.

The pair, who work for The Access Group, Loughborough, completed the half marathon in a time of two hours and 21 minutes.

Harriet Tiplady (left) and Karen Dales (42703629)

They have raised £1,125 to date, smashing their original target of £500.

The pair had originally entered the Robin Hood Half Marathon around Nottingham, but when it was cancelled they vowed to run the distance anyway.

Their route took them around some of the villages in the Vale of Belvoir, including Hawksworth, Aslockton and Scarrington.

For more information on the National Deaf Children’s Society or to find out how to donate, visit www.ndcs.org.uk