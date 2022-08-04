Two people from Grantham who broke into a Portuguese seafood restaurant in town and stole over £2,000 worth of goods have appeared in court.

The Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant on Wharf Road in Grantham was broken into on Thursday, June 23.

Lee Gray, 40 and Jenny Chapman, 37, who both live in Grantham, were charged and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 4).

A Google street view of outside the restaurant. (58452925)

Gray was remanded on conditional bail and is due to appear in court on Monday, October 31 at Lincoln Magistrates Court at 10am.

A warrant for arrest without bail has been issued for Chapman.

Flavio Serra, who owns the restaurant said: "We are distraught.

"We have been working really hard since we opened and losing so much stock from our premises just like that is horrible.

"The last few months have been challenging due to the price hikes and trying to keep the place afloat and we now have to replace all the stock taken so we can continue to operate."

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Police added: "We received a call from the Tinel Seafood & Grill Restaurant, Wharf Road in Grantham at 5.54pm on June 23, reporting that the premises had been broken into overnight, and that food and alcohol had been taken.

"The caller informed us that the premises has CCTV footage which showed that at approximately 3.30am on June 23 a man and a woman were seen removing stock from the storeroom of the restaurant.

"Officers attended the property to speak with the owner and obtained the CCTV footage.

"Upon further investigation we found that food and drink to the value of approximately £2,000 was taken, both suspects were identified by officers, the suspects were swiftly arrested and charged with the offence of burglary."

The stock that was stolen from the restaurant included:

Tomahawk steaks

T-Bones steaks

Ribeyes steaks

Sirloin steaks

Rump steaks

A diced pork loin

A Sliced pork loin

Superbock beer crates with 24 bottles in each

Sagres beer crates of 24 bottles in each

Crates of Coca Cola 24 cans in each

Diet Coca Cola with 24 cans in each

Crates of Fanta orange with 24 cans in each

Crates of 7UP with 24 cans in each

A Makita Impact Driver Drill

There was also damage done to the property including the side door and warehouse door of the property, and also the CCTV cameras.