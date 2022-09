A Grantham duo's film has just won an award at the 2022 IndieX Film Fest Annual Awards.

Artistic directors from Chantry Dance, Rae Piper and Paul Chantry, won Best Experimental Short at the IndieX Film Fest Annual Awards for their film 'Whoever You Are'.

Rae said: "We are thrilled that our film won from out of the huge number of films submitted to the IndieX Festival this year.