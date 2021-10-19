Pop group Duran Duran can be seen partying with celebrity doppelgängers inside Belvoir Castle for their latest music video.

The music video for "Anniversary", directed by Alison Jackson, features lookalikes of famous faces including Queen Elizabeth II, Elton John, and Lady Gaga, as well as younger versions of Duran Duran.

The castle's Guard's Room is used prominently, while some of the partygoers can be seen in the Regent's Gallery.

The video for "Anniversary" released at 2.00pm today (Tuesday).

In the video's description, special thanks were given to "Belvoir Castle, Their Graces The Duke and Duchess of Rutland, their family and staff".

The castle is no stranger to the spotlight, with scenes filmed for Netlfix's 'The Crown' on site back in 2019.