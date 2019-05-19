'Dysart Park does not enough for younger children'
Not enough for younger children
I went to the opening of Dysart Park play area.
I’m not impressed with the £55,000 that was spent on it as there isn’t really much for children who can’t sit on a swing like older children.
I will not be using that park at all.
Kylie Michelle
Warrington
