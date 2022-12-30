A Grantham business has invested in electric vans which will save more than 3,000 gallons of diesel in their first year.

Micronclean has put two Maxus EDELIVER 9 vans into service within its transport fleet and says it will invest in more of them.

One of the vans will be used at the Grantham business in Swingbridge Road to make deliveries across the South and West Midlands.

The electric vans now being used by Micronclean. (61609134)

Ricky Sheen, transport manager at Micronclean said: ”The two new Maxus EDELIVER 9 vans represent a major step forward as we work towards reducing the carbon footprint of our transport fleet.

"Historically we have always optimised our delivery routes to improve service levels, minimise fuel consumption and reduce costs, yet whilst this will continue, these vans also offer us a step change in our journey”.

The company says that extensive trials have proven that as the technology stands currently the new vehicles are ideal for local delivery routes, although it will need to use internal combustion engines for some duty cycles.

Where this is the case, the company will use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) which will reduce net carbon emissions by up to 90%.

Sophie Harris, QSHE associate director at Micronclean said: “I am tremendously excited by the arrival of these two vehicles on to our transport fleet. They are the first tangible elements of our MicronGreen agenda as we start setting a bold pathway to zero carbon emissions.”

Micronclean provides a cleanroom laundry service to various industries including pharmaceutical, biotechnology and engineering.