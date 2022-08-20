On Thursday 18 year old students all over the country will have received their A-level and Btec grades, which will do so much to determine their futures, whether they are going to university or starting an apprenticeship, writes Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour councillor for Grantham Earlersfield on South Kesteven District Council.

As a former head of Sixth Form at Priory Ruskin, I shared the agony and ecstasy of results’ day for eight years and I wish all my current students the best of luck for your future.

In other news, the Tory leadership circus continues in full flow, as sneaky Rishi and pound shop Thatcher Lizzie try to outbid each other on tax cuts, as inflation surges and ordinary folk face the fear of how the hell they are going to pay their bills this winter.

Keir Starmer this week spelled out how a Labour government would freeze the price cap at the current level of just under two grand, (experts have said it could rise to close to five grand by the spring!)

Along with a plan to insulate millions of homes, we now finally have a credible Labour Party that can be trusted to run the economy after 12 disastrous Tory years. I support a pragmatic case for the public ownership of the utilities, power, mail and rail, but the public purse is bare and the next Labour government will inherit financial meltdown.

I see local Tory leader, Coun Kelham Cooke, is supporting Sunak. Seems he’s backed the wrong horse in an ex-chancellor who bragged to Tory members that he’d stopped funding going to deprived areas to put into leafy suburbs. Sounds like SKDC under Cooke’s leadership. Truss will soon be crowned Tory queen - enough to give many people nightmares.

Coun Cooke recently used his column to say 150 council properties are being refurbished in my Earlesfield ward. Despite his crowing of commitment to all, it barely scratches the surface. The estate has been left to rot for decades under successive governments and constant Tory SKDC administrations.

I continue to try to bring people on the estate together as we enter an incredibly challenging social and economic period.

Along with the Grantham West Community Centre committee, I have started holding an Earlesfield community forum to address housing issues and also ideas for widening use of the centre such as bingo and events for kids. Next meeting is Friday, September 2, at 11am. Please see my FB page ‘Councillor Lee Steptoe’ for details.