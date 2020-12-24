The earliest example of a long-standing Christmas tradition can be found in a copy of the Grantham Journal dating back to the 1800s.

During research into a programme for BBC Radio 4 about letters to Santa written across the world, a story in the Grantham Journal published on Christmas Eve in 1896 has been revealed as the very first mention in this country of a letter written to Santa.

Joanna Espin, the curator at The Postal Museum in London, was interviewed for the programme. Originally from Lincolnshire, she coincidentally lives in Grantham and has done for the last four years.