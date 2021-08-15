The Early Birds is a women's institute in Grantham that will be having their first in person meeting since the pandemic begun.

This sociable group has regular events and monthly meetings, with this months taking place on Thursday August 26 at 10.00am.

The meeting will last two hours and is one of the only WI groups to have their meetings in the morning.

The WI Grantham Early Birds (49813624)

When lockdown began the group switched their in person meetings to Zoom calls and then started having picnics and days out when the restrictions eased.

The group currently has around 30 members, but they are hoping for more women to join now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

President of the group, Pam Cooper, said: "We try and keep to a varied programme and we ask people what they would like to do."

The WI Grantham Early Birds (49813621)

"We arrange days out and do different things for people so it's not just a meeting once a month.

"Some of our members are good at crafts so sometimes we have a craft day, and one of our ladies does jewellery so one day we had a jewellery making session which people enjoyed."

Usually the group has a guest speaker each month, but since this month will be the first in person meeting of the year it will be more of a catch up and a great opportunity for new members to come and meet everyone in the group.