An early years centre, near Grantham, has raised more than £1,300 for a defibrillator to be installed.

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, in Boothby Pagnell, has been fundraising over the last few weeks to have a defibrillator installed at the centre.

The centre started its fundraising with a raffle in January that led into February, and will have a fun mudder event on Thursday, March 31.

One of the centre's directors, Charlotte Littler, said: "We've done a raffle which raised a lot of that, second hand uniform sales have gone towards it, and any morning from the clothes bank outside.

"We are in talks with the British Heart Foundation at the moment and we haven't got a final quote but it's going to be around £2,000."

"We're located in the middle of nowhere and we have about 150 different children come to our nursery every week so that is a lot of parents and grandparents that come up here, so we thought it would be a useful thing to have.

"Our parents have been really supportive and really got behind us with some generous donations.

"We have one more event lined up which our after school club are doing, it's a fun mudder event so out after school club will be having fundraising forms and raising money that way with an obstacle course in the woods."

Around 25 children from the club will take part in the fun mudder event, which will help add to the fundraising efforts.