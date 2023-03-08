A number of activities have been organised in Grantham to keep children entertained over Easter.

Wyndham Park is set to host children's wood workshops, as well as an Easter trail and duck race during the school holidays.

On Saturday March 25 and April 1, between 10am and 3pm, there will be free wood workshops for children.

Elliott and Nicola Goddard were among many taking part in last year's Easter trail. (56130720)

Youngsters will have the chance to create their own bug house, squirrel picnic table or some Easter-themed pin art.

Tickets must be booked in advance and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

On Saturday April 8, the popular Easter trail and duck race returns to Wyndham Park.

The ducks being sent into the water for the race in 2022. (56130711)

Between 10am and 2pm, families will be able to enjoy the trail through the park for £2.50 each, which includes a goodie bag reward.

They can also enjoy the duck race, with entry priced at £1.

To find out more, search for the Wyndham Park Grantham page on Facebook.