More news, no ads

An Easter Prize Bingo will be taking place for a good cause next month.

On Saturday, March 19, a night of bingo will be taking place at 7:30pm in the Castle Bytham Village Hall.

The night will be in aid of the Castle Bytham Senior Citizens Xmas lunch.

Castle Bytham Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (54737374)

As well as the usual good prizes, there will also be Easter eggs.

For more information contact Angela on 07943 556367.