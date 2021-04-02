Easter bunny delivers eggs to nurseries from Grantham Morrisons
Published: 14:00, 02 April 2021
A supermarket mascot donated and delivered Easter eggs to local nurseries.
Grantham Morrisons community champion, Sue Healey, delivered Easter eggs to Manthorpe Preschool and Newton House Nursery dressed as the Easter Bunny.
Morrisons’ Easter Bunny will also be in their Grantham store tomorrow with a basket of eggs to spread cheer.
Morrisons also ran a ‘guess the bunny’s name’ competition at £1 a guess, with proceeds going to Clic Sargent, a children’s cancer charity.
The winner of this competition will be contacted by Morrisons by April 3.