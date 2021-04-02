A supermarket mascot donated and delivered Easter eggs to local nurseries.

Grantham Morrisons community champion, Sue Healey, delivered Easter eggs to Manthorpe Preschool and Newton House Nursery dressed as the Easter Bunny.

Morrisons’ Easter Bunny will also be in their Grantham store tomorrow with a basket of eggs to spread cheer.

Morrisons Easter Bunny delivering eggs to nurseries. (45717719)

Morrisons also ran a ‘guess the bunny’s name’ competition at £1 a guess, with proceeds going to Clic Sargent, a children’s cancer charity.

The winner of this competition will be contacted by Morrisons by April 3.