The popular Easter egg hunt and Rotary duck race will be held in Wyndham Park on Saturday, April 20.

It will be followed in May by 'Mayday and Market in the Park'.

The Easter event, organised by the Wyndham Park Forum, is on between 10am and 1pm.

Last year's Easter egg hunt in Wyndham Park. (8414137)

Families have until 11.45am to follow the Easter trail and solve the clues to win a small chocolate reward. It costs £1.50 to take part, and includes a ticket for an Easter egg raffle.

Last year's Rotary duck race. (8414142)

The draw will take place at 11.45am, with the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven duck race starting at noon. Ducks are £1 each and will be on sale by the park's white bridge from 10am.

The next event on the Wyndham Park calendar is 'Mayday and Market in the Park', on Monday, May 6, the May Day Bank Holiday.

Between 10am and 3.30pm, the park will host a variety of events to make the day.

Organised and run by South Kesteven District Council, there will be traditional dancing, music, crafts and a market.

Dance displays will be put on by the Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men and Maids of Clifton.

A SKDC spokesman said: "There will be something for the whole family.

"Get there by all means possible!"