Grantham park to host popular Easter egg hunt and duck race
The popular Easter egg hunt and Rotary duck race will be held in Wyndham Park on Saturday, April 20.
It will be followed in May by 'Mayday and Market in the Park'.
The Easter event, organised by the Wyndham Park Forum, is on between 10am and 1pm.
Families have until 11.45am to follow the Easter trail and solve the clues to win a small chocolate reward. It costs £1.50 to take part, and includes a ticket for an Easter egg raffle.
The draw will take place at 11.45am, with the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven duck race starting at noon. Ducks are £1 each and will be on sale by the park's white bridge from 10am.
The next event on the Wyndham Park calendar is 'Mayday and Market in the Park', on Monday, May 6, the May Day Bank Holiday.
Between 10am and 3.30pm, the park will host a variety of events to make the day.
Organised and run by South Kesteven District Council, there will be traditional dancing, music, crafts and a market.
Dance displays will be put on by the Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men and Maids of Clifton.
A SKDC spokesman said: "There will be something for the whole family.
"Get there by all means possible!"
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.