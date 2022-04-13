More news, no ads

A popular Easter egg hunt and duck race will be held this weekend.

The Wyndham Park Easter Egg Hunt and Duck Race will be held on Saturday April 16 between 10am and 2pm.

Among the activities are an Easter Egg Trail, Chocolate tombola, Name the animal, book and jigsaw sale.

A picture from the Easter egg hunt and duck race in 2019. (8910918)

Entry costs £2.50 per child and includes a children’s Easter trail and a small sweetie reward.

The Rotary Club of Grantham and Kesteven Duck Race starts at 12pm and is £1 per duck. Tickets will be on sale on the white bridge from 10am on Saturday.

Trail tickets must be booked in advance.

For more information or event enquiries, please visit www.facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham or email wyndhampark@southkesteven.gov.uk