An Easter egg hunt open to everyone will take place in the town centre on Good Friday.

Alive Church Grantham will organise its first Easter egg hunt in the town on April 15 at 11am, which is free to take part.

Registration for the event will be at the Cinco Lounge next to the Isaac Newton Centre on St Peter's Hill.

The Cinco Lounge in Grantham. (49443914)

From there, participants will begin a scavenger hunt around the town centre, finding letters to complete a phrase, which will culminate in them receiving an Easter egg.

Jeni Jones, one of the event's organisers, said that she hopes the Easter egg hunt will be the first of many, and that volunteers will be in the town on the day to marshall the event.

Alive Church are looking to engage with local businesses who can help by displaying clues for the scavenger hunt.

If you are a local business that wishes to get involved with this, please contact Jeni on Whatsapp on 07837321152.