A building society has collected Easter eggs for the local food bank.

Nottingham Building Society’s Grantham branch has been transformed into an Easter egg donation point, with all treats destined for members of the local community who would otherwise go without.

Colleagues there are appealing to members of the public to buy extra eggs and drop them off at their branch on High Street.

Branch manager Mary Charles and local leader Martin Wright with some of the eggs collected so far. (55807107)

All Easter eggs donated will go to Grantham Food Bank, who the branch team have been long-time supporters of, and then be handed out to local homeless and vulnerable people.

Customer services assistant Faith Redmile-Hayes said: “We wanted to do something else to help the food bank, who are a wonderful charity that we have raised money for several times in recent years.

“The idea of an Easter egg donation feels like something the kind-hearted people of Grantham will engage with and really get behind – in fact we already have over a dozen eggs from word of mouth alone.

“We think that an extra pound or so more spent when people are picking up eggs for their family and friends is a small price to pay to help put a smile on the faces of some of the most vulnerable people in our community this Easter.”

Anyone who donates an egg before April 12 will also have the option to enter a free prize draw with the opportunity of winning one of four much sought after Nottingham Building Society moneyboxes. More information can be obtained in-branch.