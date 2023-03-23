An exciting programme of theatre and music events for children will take place at council art centres in the Easter school holidays.

Puppet theatre, a comedy mystery and the chance to create an Easter garden are all on the diary for youngsters looking for fun.

The Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre’s Ballroom is the venue for the Easter and Spring Families’ Activity Day on Wednesday April 12.

The hosts will provide all the resources for visitors to transform the room into an Easter springtime garden.

Additional crafts to try a hand at in the family workshops include pebble painting, seed pot making and time to make your own Easter basket. Full details: www.guildhallartscentre.com

On Friday April 14, Nature Elly returns to the South Kesteven in a puppet theatre show created especially for two to five-year-olds.

It’s full of interactive fun, original music and a cast of stunning and adorable animal puppets for the little ones to meet.

The audience at Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom will find Elly in a fix. The corn has been trampled, her apples have vanished and there's hay everywhere.

It’s a chance for youngsters to help her fix the farm in time to save the harvest - and discover the secrets of the mystery animal hiding in the haystack. Full details: www.stamfordartscentre.com

Then, back in Grantham on Wednesday April 5, The Noise Next Door: Mysterious Mansion of Mystery, comes to the Guildhall Arts Centre Theatre.

Children aged six and above are invited to take a tour of the world’s most bewildering building, exploring curious corridors and bizarre boudoirs in the ancient manor house.

It’s an hour of anarchic entertainment that is fun for everyone, as the actors say: “A little bit spooky, a little bit stupid and a whole lot of funny.”

There’s one more event in Stamford for anyone who already has a talent for the cello, with some Fun Cello Workshops for Adults and Children on Saturday April 15.

The fun, relaxed workshops are aimed at cellists from around Grade 4 upwards and will link the folk and classical music worlds. Children’s workshop: 10am-1pm, Adult workshop: 2pm-5pm.