A popular Easter trail and duck race will return to a Grantham park next month.

Outdoor family fun is on the cards at Grantham’s Wyndham Park, which is gearing up to host the much-anticipated annual Easter trail and duck race.

The ever-popular event takes place on Saturday April 8, from 10am to 2pm.

The ducks being sent into the water for the race. (56130711)

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Duck Race starts at 12 noon, ducks priced at £1. Tickets will be on sale by the park's white bridge from 10am on the day.

Mike Cook, of Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club, said: "It’s raising money for charity and people have the chance to buy a duck and chance of winning a prize.

"It’s always handy for us to give a bit to the local charities. As well as local charities, we raise money for national charities."

As well as enjoying the duck race, families are invited to follow the Easter trail and solve the clues to win a goodie bag reward.

Tickets for the trail are priced at £2.50 per child, and can be purchased from the Guildhall Arts Centre, either online at www.guildhallartscentre.com or by calling the box office on 01476 406158.

Entrants are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

A spokesperson South Kesteven District Council, which owns and maintains the park, said: "As always, this event is a fantastic opportunity for families to join together and celebrate the joy of Easter and the beauty of springtime.”

The park café will be open to visitors, with free parking at Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park, off Belton Lane.

For more information or event enquiries, please visit www.facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham or email wyndhampark@southkesteven.gov.uk

Future events in the park include May Day in the Park, on Monday, May 1, which is the May Day Bank Holiday.

Between 10.30am and 3.30pm, the park will host a variety of activities including traditional dancing, music, family games and a craft market.