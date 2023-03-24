A local attraction will be hosting a range of Easter-themed activities next month.

Belvoir Castle's Easter trail is returning between April 1 and 10, as children and families are given the opportunity to go on an adventure in the castle grounds to find the Easter bunny.

There will be puzzles, artefacts and, of course, chocolate. Youngsters can also meet Belvoir’s famous Easter Bunny Billy and hear about his family’s recent visit across the globe.

There will be a range of activities at Belvoir Castle for Easter. Photo: Belvoir Castle (63183810)

Little explorers can follow his family's travels across the globe before claiming a chocolate Easter Egg as reward for finding all the landmarks to complete the trail.

As well as the trail, visitors to the castle can meet baby lambs and calves on the Cannonade lawn in front of the castle and wander the gardens where flowers will be coming to bloom.

Lambs at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Belvoir Castle (63183807)

The castle is open every day in April, and visitors will have a chance to bring history to life for younger family members and learn all about the coronations of England’s kings and queens with the display of ceremonial robes made for the Duke of Rutland’s ancestors for the Coronation of George V1 in 1937.

To find out more, visit: www.belvoircastle.com

There will be a range of activities at Belvoir Castle for Easter. Photo: Belvoir Castle (63183804)

The new adventure playground will also be available, as well as an artisan pop-up market featuring local supplier at the Engine Yard.