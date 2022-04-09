A hugely successful Easter Trail returns to Great Gonerby for the Easter weekend.

Sunshine Pre-School, which meets at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall, is organising the fundraising event which takes place from April 14 to 18. Trail maps are on sale at the post office for £2.

There will be large chocolate prizes up for grabs and every map purchased will be entered into the raffle prize draw. The more maps you buy, the more chances you have of winning.

Great Gonerby Memorial Hall (48993084)

Rowena Harrop, of the pre-school group, said: "This was so popular last year, we kept running out of maps so buy yours early and prepare to go hunting for our clues around the village. All money raised will go towards purchasing new exciting resources for our preschool home corner."