Easton Walled Gardens enjoy snowdrop sensation

More than 1200 visitors enjoyed a walk around the grounds of the restored 400-year-old gardens at the weekend.

Snowdrops at Easton Walled Gardens.

Gardens spokesperson Emily Eudall said the turnout was ‘extraordinary’ for the opening weekend.

Earlier this week, the weekdays were also busy.

Emily continued: “We usually welcome 3000 for our Snowdrop Week. if it carries on like this, we will beat that.

“The snowdrops have been absolutely perfect this year and they are on time. We have to judge when they will be ready to organise the week and this year the weather has also been perfect.”

Snowdrop Week, which started on Saturday, February 17, and runs until Sunday, the 25th, also features guided tours, featuring garden owner Ursula Cholmeley and senior gardener Olly Ryan-Moore. However, the guided tours, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the snowdrops, including advice on growing and dividing snowdrops was soon fully booked out.

Vistors could also buy rare snowdrops from horticultural expert and galanthophile Jackie Murray.

Snowdrop Week also marks the start of the gardens’ open season with fine displays of aconites, hellebores and other spring flowers. A botanical art exhibition runs until March 11.