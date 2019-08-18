Home   News   Article

Easton Walled Gardens hosts Teddy Bears' Picnic in barn

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:00, 18 August 2019

Youngsters were invited to join a Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Easton Walled Gardens on Wednesday.

Children and their parents packed a picnic and their favourite teddy bear for storytelling in the courtyard barn, where storyteller Lucy kept everyone enthralled with stories to suit all ages.

They later enjoyed a ‘Bear Trail’ and showed off their complementary bear ear headbands.

Children enjoyed a teddy bear's picnic at Easton Walled Gardens. (15251754)
