An infant school is undertaking a six week initiative which encourages children to eat vegetables.

Little Gonerby Church of England Infant School is taking part in the ‘Eat Them to Defeat Them’, a nationwide scheme that focuses activities around a different vegetable each week to promote healthy eating.

Last week, the initiative was centred around peppers at Little Gonerby, with head chef Marie Jones creating a variety of dishes including roasted pepper pasta and raw peppers with red pepper hummus for the pupils to try.

Little Gonerby CofE School children took part in the Eat Them to Defeat Them campaign. (48713002)

Local food suppliers, such as Asda, Morrisons and DGM Growers in Holbeach, have supplied different vegetables and ingredients for the healthy dishes. The children also have activity packs to complete and will receive a certificate at the end of term.

The first week focussed on tomatoes, then sweetcorn, before peppers, which was the focus last week. This week promoted carrots, with peas and broccoli still to come.

Marie said the initiative was “very important” and said that the likes of Asda, Morrisons and DGM had all been “brilliant”.

Little Gonerby CofE School children took part in the Eat Them to Defeat Them campaign. (48712991)

She said: “We want [the children] to have the right idea about diet. We don’t want them going into later life, like secondary school, not liking any vegetables and it’s just about educating them on flavours, textures, taste and smell, so we do all that as well.

“They’re young, so their taste buds are changing all the time. They might not like it this week but I said to them, come next week or the week after and try it again and you start getting used to it.

“We’re really passionate here. Fruit isn’t a problem, [the children] smash their fruit, but it’s the vegetables. Obviously these are quite standard vegetables, at the moment we can’t do aubergines and courgettes and things like that, but in the future we’re hoping to concentrate on those, but I just think we’ll get the basic things at the moment.

“We want to encourage them to eat more vegetables and this is a really fun way of getting them to do it.”