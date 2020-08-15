An independent store selling eco-friendly products is open for business in Grantham.

Bare Planet, in Westgate, was started by Samantha and Michael Windsor-Hampton and borne from the frustration of trying to limit single use plastic in their work as a cleaning company.

While using eco-friendly products, they found a “mountain” of nearly empty plastic bottles being thrown away every week.

Bare Planet seeks to reduce plastic use and sells eco-friendly products (40339350)

They researched alternatives and found OceanSavers refills that can be dropped into a spray bottle already owned with tap water added.

This began a journey of finding ways to reduce waste in shopping. Now, Bare Planet stocks rice, beans, pulses, grains and pasta, all available as organic and plastic-free.

Gluten-free and vegan options are also available, with Mike or Samantha happy to take requests for stock.

Wherever possible, Bare Planet stocks UK-made products, including made-in-Grantham Organic Peanut Butter.

Now is a time to keep hold of your plastic bottles and glass jars, as Bare Planet can refill them for you with everything from organic hair shampoo and hair conditioners to toilet cleaner and hand soap.

Michael said: “Bare Planet is all about small changes matter. It is the little things that we can all do that will make the biggest difference.

“We’re very passionate about what we are trying to do. This isn’t about flag waving. We sell vegan food, but if you’re not a vegan, you’re allowed in!

“If somebody comes in and it saves them from buying one plastic bottle of something, then I’m happy.”

The store currently opens Thursday through to Saturday until 5pm.

You can find out more about Bare Planet by visiting: www.bareplanet.co.uk

