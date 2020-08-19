Grantham town centre this week lost another popular bar and eaterie with the announcement of the closure of The Eden Wine Bar and Restaurant.

The Eden made the announcement on Tuesday via its website and on Facebook.

A statement read: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty and difficult trading conditions we at The Eden have decided to close our doors as we are no longer able to offer the service and standards we have always tried to uphold.

The Eden Wine Bar (40848140)

"We have enjoyed looking after all of you, especially our dear and regular customers.

"We would like to thank you all for your support over the past 18 years and wish you all the very best in these strange times."

The closure announcement followed a statement that The Eden posted on Facebook last Wednesday which informed customers that they would be closed at the weekend "due to circumstances beyond our control".

Formerly the Granby Inn and based in Market Place, the gastropub was popular with diners and drinkers, with three separate rooms and two outside areas.

The Eden's Facebook announcement drew approaching 200 comments from disappointed customers and former staff.

Robbie Stewart-Mathews said: "Really gutted about this, not just we discerning customers, but mainly for you guys. We have enjoyed coming in for a few years now and will miss you all."

Lindy Castledine said: "Such sad news, we've had some fab meals with you."

Colin Walton said: "So sad you have to close. You have been a wonderful place to have a meal and a relaxing drink."

Bob McGuffie said: "This is very sad for our town! I had the pleasure of working theremany years ago and met some really nice people and some characters lol."

Issie Guest said: "So sad to hear the best bar/restaurant in Grantham is closing. Have lovely memories of great nights out there."

Rachel Davidson said: "This is terrible news. We've loved coming to eat and drink for years. There's nowhere else as nice in Grantham."

In response to the overwhelming heartfelt reactions from the public, owners of The Eden, Chris and Theresa Duggan have further posted:

"Thank you for the overwhelming replies to our closure, your messages of thanks and kind words are greatly appreciated.

"We are humbled to think we may have made a difference. We always tried to deliver a good service, not always but mostly and always tried our best. Over the years we changed team members but never our ethos. We wanted to be your place to be.

"Whilst we have decided to close, if anyone out there would like to continue with the venue and niche platform operation we would love to help and support the rebirth of a much needed place to go.

"A sad day but would really love a new dawn.

"A huge thank you to you all.

"We will be sending a personal thank you to all our regular and VIP customers who help made us what we were.

"Take care be safe."

