A resident of a Grantham care home was able to see family and friends at her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Despite the lockdown, Red Court Care Community in St Edmund’s Close made special arrangements to make sure family, friends and residents were able to be there to see Edna Tinkler celebrate her 100th year, while safely keeping their distance.

The home’s registered manager, Anita Human, said a tea party was held in the courtyard in the sunshine. She said a party ‘Buckingham House-style’ was held for their very own ‘queen’. Two members of staff sang songs including Edelweiss, which Edna requested. She was also delighted to receive a card from the Queen.