The Nova Education Trust is continuing with its IT recovery and restore operation in its Bingham schools following last week's cyber attack.

As a result of the 'sophisticated' attack, which affected Toot Hill School and Robert Miles Junior School in Bingham among others, every device in every school needs to be digitally ‘cleaned’ and reset prior to staff and student use.

The IT team and other staff from trust central services worked throughout the weekend to ensure as smooth a start as possible for students and staff this week.

Toot Hill school, Bingham.

The trust welcomed all of its primary school pupils and staff back into school this morning.

Secondary schools will be prioritising their covid-19 lateral flow testing programmes to ensure students can safely return to the classroom, which will also provide the IT team with additional time to ensure that IT provision is in place for when classroom lessons resume later this week.

Until then, all students are able to access and continue with their work remotely via Microsoft Teams and can continue to consolidate their previous learning, by revisiting this work and complimenting it with a vast range of materials available online.

The trust has thanked all staff, students and parents for their patience.

The recovery and restore operation has been assisted by the National Cyber Security Centre and National Crime Agency.