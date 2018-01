Have your say

Sporty pupils at Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School raised over £1,000 in a sponsored speed kick.

Football and mentoring company Canoville Coaching helped the youngsters to improve their football skills and confidence on Wednesday.

Each year group took turns to kick a football into a giant goal with technology enabling the speed of the kick to be measured.

The money raised will be donated to Mind, Newark, and to help boost school funds.