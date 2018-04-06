Boost for special needs schools in Grantham

Two Grantham special schools have received a government cash boost to help fund their expansion.

The Community Inclusive Trust (C.I.T.) this week received £2.5 million to develop and expand three of its special education needs schools, two in Grantham and one in Spalding.

Ambergate Sports College (Grantham) The Sandon School (Grantham) and The Garth School (Spalding) will all be expanded to provide additional and necessary teaching accommodation and pupil places within Lincolnshire County.

All of the schools that were awarded funding are OFSTED rated ‘outstanding’ and the new facilities will provide an opportunity for more children to benefit from the excellent teaching and learning environment for children aged 4-19 years of age.

Chief Executive of the Trust Peter Bell, commented: “I am delighted that the Education Funding Agency (EFA) are supporting the outstanding provision that C.I.T. provides within its schools by investing in the future infrastructure.

“The investment will also be used in partnership with the proposed Local Authority SEND review, subject to it being approved. We want to play our part in providing the highest levels of education and care for children across Lincolnshire with all types of special educational needs.”

This is the second year in succession that the Community Inclusive Trust has been awarded funding.

The Trust had previously been awarded £2.6 million to provide new boilers and roofs, whilst, Ambergate Sports College was awarded funding to provide 8 additional classrooms, a hall extension, a dining facility and a staff room.

After another year of successfully gaining funding, Ambergate will now be further developed to provide 4 additional classrooms, new toilets and group rooms in order to keep up with the high demand for pupil places due to the schools popularity.

The Sandon School gained funding to provide 2 additional classrooms, supplementary accommodation, an admin area and a hydro-pool. This imperative expansion project will allow the school to meet the pupil’s educational needs and accommodate for an increase in pupil places.

Funding for the projects was procured by architects Peter Smith Associates, who secured the funding from the EFA. The process of developing the designs will commence in April 2018 with the successful schools and the projects will be delivered in 2019.