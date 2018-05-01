Caythorpe Pre-School requires improvement

Caythorpe Pre-School has been told it “requires improvement” by school inspectors.

Ofsted marked the school in High Street down due to it failing to inform the government body of all committee members to ensure their suitability can be checked.

Inspectors also commented: “Staff do not always plan as effectively as possible, to help children to be consistently challenged to make the best possible progress in their learning.”

However, following their visit last month, Ofsted said the school which has 24 places for children aged two to four had several strengths.

Despite awarding the pre-school the overall three or ‘requires improvement’ rating, they did say the school was ‘good’ for the quality of its teaching, learning and assessment and ‘good’ for outcomes for children.

The school’s Ofsted report also commented: “The manager works well with the host school. The manager and staff work well in partnership with other professionals. The manager supports her staff through supervisory and appraisal meetings.”

It also said: “Staff observe and monitor children’s learning and use this to identify what children need to learn next. Children make good progress.”

Staff were also praised for working together and with parents to plan children’s learning. The children were also emotionally secure.

The pre-school declined to comment on the report.