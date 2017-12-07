Caythorpe school joins academies trust

, joining a cluster of Grantham-based academies.

The school is a mainstream primary school in the village High Street, teaching 140 pupils aged 4-11. School inspectors Ofsted rate it as ‘good.’

Governors at Caythorpe Primary voted to join Community Inclusive Trust (C.I.T) Academies in October after a series of consultation meetings with parents. The school remains directly state-funded but it is now outside local authority control.

Head of School, Katie Brockington, said: “We will maintain our all-important individuality whilst benefiting from a supportive extended family. I am confident that C.I.T. will open new doors for the school to ensure that pupils and staff continue to move forward and achieve their full potential.”

Caythorpe joining C.I.T means the Grantham-based trust now operates nine schools in the area including five in Grantham.

The Grantham schools are the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School), Isaac Newton Primary School, the LEARN Teaching School Alliance, and the Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham.

Peter Bell, C.I.T. Chief Executive, added: “Over the past 14 months, staff from C.I.T. have been working in partnership with Caythorpe’s Governors to provide interim leadership for the school. They have provided high levels of challenge and support to improve outcomes for the pupils. I am delighted that Caythorpe has converted to an Academy, this will cement the relationship between C.I.T., Caythorpe Primary and the local community.”