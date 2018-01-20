Colsterworth Primary confident of improvement

Colsterworth Primary School has been rated “inadequate” by inspectors, who say it “requires significant improvement”.

Ofsted visited the Back Lane school in November and rated it ‘inadequate’ for its overall effectiveness; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; as well as outcomes for pupils.

The school, which employs 160 pupils aged five-11, was told it ‘requires improvement’ for the effectiveness of its leadership and manangement; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and its early years provision.

The report noted headteacher Lucy Gibson had only been in her post a year and “under difficult circumstances” had “worked with great determination” to address the school’s shortcomings.

But it said: “These improvements have not been sufficient or rapid enough.

“Governors have an overly generous view of the school believing such factors to be better than they are.

“Pupils do not make the the progress that their starting points would indicate they should.

“Teaching is too often pitched at the incorrect level to meet pupils’ learning needs. Most able pupils are rarely challenged.”

However, the report noted above average attendence at the school, staff knowing the pupils and their parents, the children feeling safe and parents saying they value its ‘community feel’.

Nathan Fitton, chairman of the governing body, said the school was ‘disappointed’ with the inadequate rating, but the school was confident it can build on its strengths and improve quickly.

Already government testing results show improvement and particular attention was being paid to raising academic achievement.

Lincolnshire County Council and the Lincolnshire Anglican Diocese were also giving “focussed support” to ensure further improvement.

Mr Fitton said the school has a “reputation for developing well-rounded virtuous and confident young people armed with the skills and resilience needed for secondary school and beyond”.

Pupils were encouraged to develop their unique skills and the school believed in providing a safe, inclusive and friendly learning environment.

He added: “We have every confidence that the school with return to a ‘good’ standard in the near future, and above all else, we believe that the school remains a positive, warm and rewarding place for children to learn and thrive.”