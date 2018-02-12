Corby Glen academy students given close-up view of Parliament

Year 9 students from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy had the opportunity to meet with the MP for Grantham and Stamford, Nick Boles, at the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Boles, who supported Charles Read Academy when the school faced closure before joining the David Ross Education Trust in 2013, spoke with students about why democracy is so important and gave an insight into his role as a Member of Parliament.

Charles Read Academy students outside the Houses of Parliament.

Students then had the chance to debate the role of their school within the local community and ask questions about the key issues that MPs face.

As part of the visit, students were also given an exclusive tour of Westminster Palace, the House of Lords and the House of Commons, where they found out more about the functions of the two houses, how voting takes place and how a government is formed. Student Molly Greenhalgh said: “I really enjoyed the trip. I now know a lot more about why we have a Parliament, how it represents the people and how it maintains our freedom and democracy.”

Robert Sloan, principal at Charles Read Academy, said: “Visits like this are so valuable for our students, helping them to shape their understanding and to learn about such a fundamental part of British society.”

“This visit is just one of many outstanding learning experiences we offer as part of the David Ross Education Trust’s pioneering enrichment programme. Through these incredible opportunities, we inspire our students to be intellectually curious, interested in the broader community and world in which they live, and keen to absorb and embrace knowledge at every opportunity.”