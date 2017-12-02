Former Apprentice star Jaz Ampaw-Farr speaks at Grantham school

Teaching staff from across Lincolnshire were invited to spend an evening with motivational speaker Jaz Ampaw-Farr last week, hosted by The West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s.

The former Apprentice candidate who also appeared on BBC spelling show Hard Spell Abbey as an educational advisor, writer and co-presenter, began her career as a teacher and is passionate about children’s education. She is now renowned for delivering inspiration speeches and giving talks.

More than 50 people attended the evening, in which Jaz spoke about the power of teachers and used her own story to motivate and inspire.

Teaching and learning coach Gillian Brady said: “The commitment and dedication from the audience to the young people they work with was clear from the outset. Jaz’s enthusiasm is infectious and the audience left feeling empowered, motivated and with renewed energy to continue to do the very best for those young people.”