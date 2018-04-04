Grantham academy praised for being one of top schools in the country for progress

The Priory Ruskin Academy has been recognised nationally for excellent results in 2017.

The academy was found to be among the best performing secondary schools in the country, receiving an award for being in the top 20 per cent of schools nationally for progress. This was based on data from the Department of Education and Ofsted.

The SSAT Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England, with the highest performing for a range of key measures presented with awards, sponsored by Lexonik. Priory Ruskin Academy will be presented with its award in the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.

Sue Williamson, Chief Executive of SSAT said: “I am delighted that The Priory Ruskin Academy has won an Educational Outcomes Award. This recognises an important aspect of the schools’ work, but, as we know, there is much more to recognise in a good school like The Priory Ruskin Academy. SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child.

“A big thank you and well done to pupils, parents, staff and governors.”

Rachel Wyles, Priory Ruskin headteacher, said: “This is the third consecutive year we have been recognised as one of the top performing schools nationally for progress.

“I am delighted that this award, alongside our outstanding Ofsted inspection last November, recognises the hard work and dedication of all our staff members, the inquisitive and ambitious nature of our students as well as the incredible support we enjoy from parents”.