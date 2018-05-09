Grantham charity Inspire+ hosts first apprenticeship showcase

Grantham-based sports charity Inspire+ has hosted its first ever PE and Sport apprenticeship showcase.

The event at Huntingtower Primary Academy was attended by Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles and South Kesteven District Council leader Matthew Lee, plus distinguished guests from Boston College, New College Stamford, local primary and secondary schools, and Public Health England.

Pupils take part in an exercise at the Inspire+ event at Huntingtower Primary Academy.

This year Inspire+, which was founded in 2011, has been training 33 full-time PE apprentices in 32 schools and has an additional cohort of 20 distance learners from schools up and down the country.

At the event 13 Inspire+ apprentices worked with Year 6 children from Huntingtower and guests were able to interact with the students and find out more about their training.

Local headteachers and mentors spoke very highly of their apprentice employees and offered advice to those considering employing a PE apprentice in September.

The apprentices shared their experiences with the audience and Mr Boles spoke to highlight the impressive impact the apprentices are having in our schools.

Pupils are put through their paces at the Inspire+ event at Huntingtower Primary Academy.

Coun Lee congratulated Inspire+, the colleges and the schools for their work and praised the apprentices for their achievements so far.

He reminded the audience that “through sport you can teach young people so many valuable life skills about resilience, commitment and leadership.”

Phil Garner, representing the Lincolnshire County Council public health team, spoke of the benefits of having such influential young people working in our schools and raising the profile of healthy active lifestyles.

Director of Education for Inspire+ Jon Clack said: “The event was an excellent way to promote our first class training programme, to celebrate our learners’ successes and to share with everyone in the local community the impact a PE and school sports apprentice can have in a school.”

Apprentices are put through their paces at the Inspire+ event.

The Inspire+ PE apprenticeship programme will continue in September 2018 and recruitment for schools will begin this week.

For more information about the programme contact Inspire+ at www.inspireplus.org.uk or call 01476 578137.

Year 6 pupils took part in the Inspire+ event at Huntingtower Primary Academy.