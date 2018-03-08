Grantham classroom block gets nod

A two storey classroom block has been approved by South Kesteven District Council.

Members of the Development Management Committee narrowly backed the scheme at the National Junior School on Castlegate earlier this week.

The scheme involves the demolition of a single-storey temporary classroom and its replacement with the larger building.

The application from Mrs Kay Sutherland of the National Junion School has faced opposition from nearby residents who believed it was overbearing and would dominate the residential area. North of the site is also the listed St Wulfram’s Church.

The school had argued it needed to expand and 2.5fte jobs would be added to its current 40 staff, and SKDC planners who recommended approval, believed the harm to the character and aamenity of the area would not be significantly harmed.

During the application process, however, plans were amended to feature a lower ground level and the plans would reduce the eaves height and the overall height from 8.8m to 7.7m.

During Tuesday’s meeting, members voted to approve the scheme by eight votes to six. The move was recommended by Coun Robert Reid and seconded by Coun Mike Exton.

Committee member Ashley Baxter commented afterwards: “It was approved by 8 votes to 6 proving every single Councillor makes a difference.”