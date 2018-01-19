Grantham King’s School headmaster to retire

The headmaster of the King’s School in Grantham has announced he is to retire at the end of the academic year.

In a letter to parents, Frank Hedley says will be leaving the school to pursue other interests after joining King’s six years ago.

Mr Hedley says he will retire at the end of this year’s summer term when he will have completed a total of 35 years in education.

He said: “Though I have enjoyed my time at King’s immensely, I feel it is time for me to look to the future.”

He added: “I have been fortunate to have had a professional life which has been satisfying and with so much enjoyment and purpose, with just the right balance of challenge to keep it all interesting and stimulating. Education and how schools are led has changed considerably since I first entered the classroom in 1983, but what has not changed is the inherent nature and aspiration of young people as they navigate their way through school careers and adolescence to successful adult lives.

In his letter, Mr Hedley continues: “It has been an enormous privelege to work with such highly motivated and talented colleagues who make it all happen for your sons. Once I leave King’s I will want to pursue other interests, but there is still much work for me to do here and I intend to make the most of my remaining time and enjoy all that this school represents, does and achieves.

“I wish the governors all the best in their search for the next head. Meanwhile, I wish everyone associated with King’s every success in our mutual endeavour to provide the best possible education for your talented sons.”