Grantham King’s School Toy Bank lights up children’s Christmas

Many children will have toys under their Christmas tree this year thanks to the Toy Bank run by the King’s School.

Today is the third day of opening for the Toy Bank at 1 Watergate, Grantham. So far more than 70 children will have toys at Christmas thanks to the Grantham school’s efforts. The school says this equates to 592 toys at an average rate of 1.2 toys going out every minute the Toy Bank has been open.

The shop was officially opened by the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mike Cook, and Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church.

The shop is open today (Wednesday) until 4.30pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

The shop will also be open on Monday (9.30am to 6pm), Tuesday (9.30am to 6pm) and Wednesday (9.30am to 12.30pm), December 18, 19 and 20.

Assistant head of Sixth Form at King’s, Nathan Whales, said: “I am extremely proud of the Sixth Form team of over 35 students who have helped manage the project this year and they have been led by Year 13 project manager Matt Dixon. Matt and his team have delivered an assembly to all year groups outlining the premise and structure of the project.”