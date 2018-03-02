Grantham nursery Little Explorers is ‘Good’ say inspectors

Inspectors have given a Gratham nursery school an all-round rating of “good.’

Ofsted visited Little Explorers at Belton Lane School on Green Lane last month and gave the grade for the quality and standards of its early years provision, the same as its last inspection in 2014.

Inspectors also rated the school as ‘good’ for its leadership and management; the quality of its teaching, learning and assessment; the personal development, behaviour and welfare of children, plus outcomes for children.

Manager Rachel Allen was praised for managing the nursery provision well and “maintaining a calm and relaxed environment where children flourish.”

The report continued: “The manager supports her staff well through supervisory meetings. Children are confident in their interactions with staff. Staff encourage children to have a sense of responsibility in the nursery. The manager tracks the progress of groups of children. Children enjoy being physically active.”

Little Explorers has 87 children on its roll aged 0 to 11.

Rachel Allen said the school was “really, really pleased” with the rating, which was fair and as expected. She noted how Ofsted raised the indepedence of children and their good relations with staff.